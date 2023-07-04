Fireworks may have sparked wildfire south of Waldport

Author: KGW Staff
WALDPORT, Ore. (KGW) — A wildfire that has since been contained in Lincoln County south of the town of Waldport late Sunday afternoon may have been sparked by fireworks according to fire officials.
“Although the investigation is still ongoing, the deputy state fire marshal did recover remnants of firework mortars near the seat of the fire,” Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue told KGW.
Dry and windy conditions contributed to the fast spread of the fire, according to the Yachats Rural Fire Protection District.
Firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire near Governor Patterson State Park just before 3 p.m. The first crews to arrive found the fire burning alongside Highway 101, as well as down a cliff about 20 feet below the highway in an area with vegetation on the beach.
The Lincoln County Emergency Management had advised residents to evacuate immediately due to “extreme fire danger” around 4:30 p.m. Emergency management officials had issued Level 3 – Go Now and Level 2 – Be Set notices along Highway 101.
Crews were able to make an initial knockdown of the fire around 5:30 p.m.
All evacuation orders were lifted just after 6 p.m. and residents were told they could return to their homes. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office gave the all clear on their emergency notification system about 90 minutes after the first order was issued.
The fire was estimated to be 0.25 acres in a 650-foot stretch of vegetation, according to the Yachats Rural Fire Protection District.
Highway 101 was closed for about five hours. Lanes were getting through by 8:00 p.m. according to TripCheck.
Officials remind residents to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice in case of a wildfire. Fireworks are prohibited on beaches and within state parks in Oregon. They are still legal in Waldport, but officials offered advice to anyone planning on using fireworks for July Fourth.
“Try to remember with your store-bought fireworks to do them on dirt or gravel at 50 feet away from any grass or vegetation,” said Erick Knudson with Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue.
