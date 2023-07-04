Fireworks may have sparked wildfire south of Waldport

Firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire near Governor Patterson State Park just before 3 p.m. The first crews to arrive found the fire burning alongside Highway 101, as well as down a cliff about 20 feet below the highway in an area with vegetation on the beach.

Crews were able to make an initial knockdown of the fire around 5:30 p.m.

All evacuation orders were lifted just after 6 p.m. and residents were told they could return to their homes. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office gave the all clear on their emergency notification system about 90 minutes after the first order was issued.

The fire was estimated to be 0.25 acres in a 650-foot stretch of vegetation, according to the Yachats Rural Fire Protection District.

Highway 101 was closed for about five hours. Lanes were getting through by 8:00 p.m. according to TripCheck.

Officials remind residents to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice in case of a wildfire. Fireworks are prohibited on beaches and within state parks in Oregon. They are still legal in Waldport, but officials offered advice to anyone planning on using fireworks for July Fourth.