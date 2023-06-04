Ribbon cutting for Wildlife Images Discovery Farm

MERLIN, Ore. – Wildlife Images held a ribbon cutting Saturday to celebrate the opening of its brand new Discovery Farm.

Thanks to help from generous sponsors, Wildlife Images was able to turn an old black bear enclosure into a new interactive attraction for guests.

Visitors will be able to feed and pet many different animals, ranging from horses to turtles.

Dave Siddon, Executive Director for Wildlife Images, says they are excited to bring new animal interactions to the community.

“It’s an element that’s been missing from this facility for a long time,” Siddon said. “I’ve always contended that the most important job we do is connecting people with wildlife….So it’s a brand new area and it’s I think gonna be judging by the crowds already it’s going to be very very appreciated by the public.”

Siddon says there are still many exciting projects in the works at Wildlife Images, including an otter enclosure.

Discovery Farm will be open to visitors seven days a week during all Wildlife Images operating hours.

Discovery Farm interactions are free to guests with general admission.

