Prospect man charged with arson in house explosion

Medford, Ore. — A Prospect man who’s home exploded last April, makes his first appearance in court. Michael McNall was told on Friday that he would go to jail if bail was not posted by the end of the day.
“Security has been previously set at a sum of $50,000,” Jackson County Judge Patricia Crain said.
McNall’s lawyer, Peter Carini, responded that it would be taken care of.
McNall is facing charges of first degree arson and attempted aggravated theft in the first degree. They stem from an incident in April, when McNall’s house on the 200-block of Flounce Rock road exploded.
NBC5 News obtained court documents filed by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. They allege McNall intentionally damaged property at the house, and the same day, attempted to commit theft of money, valued at over $10,000.
McNall is expected to be back in court for a hearing on March 13th.
Natalie Weber produces and anchors NBC5 News at 6 and 11 during the weekend. She also reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC 23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: