Home
Prospective students tour SOU for Preview Day

Prospective students tour SOU for Preview Day

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Ashland, Ore. — Southern Oregon University welcomed 300 new visitors to campus on Friday.

Preview Day is held twice every academic year.

It’s a way for prospective students to tour campus, go through application workshops, and meet with school staff and faculty.

Admissions counselors say many students are attracted to both the campus and the majors the university has to offer.

“Business is a big one, education, nursing, psychology, criminal justice, and then the arts —  just kind of what we’re known for — theatre, music, and then art,” admissions counselor Arturo Onesto Jr. said.

If prospective students applied before preview day, they were given an admissions answer on Friday.

Admissions counselors say many of the 300 students who attended have already been accepted.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics