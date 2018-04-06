Prospective students tour SOU for Preview Day

Ashland, Ore. — Southern Oregon University welcomed 300 new visitors to campus on Friday.
Preview Day is held twice every academic year.
It’s a way for prospective students to tour campus, go through application workshops, and meet with school staff and faculty.
Admissions counselors say many students are attracted to both the campus and the majors the university has to offer.
“Business is a big one, education, nursing, psychology, criminal justice, and then the arts — just kind of what we’re known for — theatre, music, and then art,” admissions counselor Arturo Onesto Jr. said.
If prospective students applied before preview day, they were given an admissions answer on Friday.
Admissions counselors say many of the 300 students who attended have already been accepted.