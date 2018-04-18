Public hearings discuss plans for Ashland canal project

ASHLAND, Ore.– Plans for an underground pipeline on the Ashland canal is concerning some locals. The city, in an effort to address these concerns, held a public meeting at Southern Oregon University to listen and develop further plans.
The meeting, held on Wednesday was brought about by hesitation from locals who don’t want to see the canal destroyed. However, city officials say the current canal is posing risks to health and water loss.
Currently, the canal’s infrastructure is crumbling in several places. City officials say if the breaks aren’t fixed there could be significant water loss.
The open canal also invites the risk of E. coli contamination due to a walking trail nearby.
“So we’re looking at ways to control that and piping gives us the best benefits,” said Paula Brown, public works director for the city. “All from the conservation, water quality, temperature and everything that we’re looking from a positive standpoint.”
According to attendees of the meeting, they felt their concerns over changes to the canal had been heard.
“I’ve lived here for many years. I’m on many committees and climate and energy action planning,” said resident James McGinnis. “I really respect the city and I know they are always trying to do the right thing.”
The project is still in the preliminary stages but estimates show it will cost between $1.3 and $1.5 million.
The city hopes to have more public meetings when plans are drawn up. A specific timeline has not been given for the project’s completion but is expected to take a couple years.