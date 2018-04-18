Deputies searching for fraud suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — Deputies in Jackson County are looking for a man they say used stolen credit cards in Rogue River and Grants Pass.
They believe the man stole the cards on Sunday from vehicles at the Jackson County Expo.
He was seen using one of the cards at Lil’ Pantry in Rogue River.
The suspect is a heavy-set white male in his 30s or 40s with a shaved head.
Police say he was seen driving an early 90’s white and gold Ford extended cab pickup truck.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 774-6800.