Public school enrollment continues to decline following pandemic

Posted by Jenna King February 17, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. —Public school enrollment continues to decline at the state level following the pandemic.

According to the Oregon Department of Education from 2020 to 2021 enrollment dropped by 3.7 %. The next year it fell another 1.4%.

Combined together Oregon’s public schools served nearly 30,000 fewer students at the start of 2021 compared to 2020.

The Medford School District says its mirrors that same trend. According to the district, its lost 3.7 % of its enrollment in the last 5 years.

“With the pandemic, we had families that opted into some different options that weren’t traditional public school so we had some families opt into private school, some opted into home school and they’ve stayed with that,” said MSD Superintendent, Bret Champion.

Champion says the district is looking at expanding its model of traditional school to give parents more options to stay enrolled.

Jenna King
