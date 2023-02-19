U.S. Senate Bill aimed at aiding drought in the Klamath Basin

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon U.S. Senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have introduced legislation to support farmers and ranchers, in the Klamath Basin.

The Klamath Basin has been experiencing high levels of drought for the past couple of years, with 2021 being especially harsh.

The Bureau of Reclamation says that 2021 was the area’s worst year on record in 100 years.

Senators Wyden and Merkley’s Klamath Power and Facilities Agreement Support Act aims to address the needs of the communities in the Klamath basin caused by drought.

“My understanding is that this is an effort to help restore fish but also to help folks in agriculture deal with this drought,” said Klamath County Commissioner, Kelley Minty.

Senators Wyden and Merkley said the proposed bill would reduce the costs of power for irrigation, help pay for an irrigation pumping plan in Tulelake, and authorize projects that restore fish habitat, including lands held in trust by tribes.