17-year-old arrested after Siskiyou County pursuit, standoff

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A teen driver was arrested after a pursuit and standoff in Siskiyou County.
Investigators said on the morning of February 2, a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling near Grenada when he saw a Dodge Durango driving erratically under the speed limit. He tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver kept going.
About nine minutes later, the driver lost control and crashed through a fence in the 400 block of North 11th Street before getting stuck in a field.
The sheriff’s office said a juvenile passenger got out of the SUV and surrendered. The driver, however, stayed in the vehicle while claiming to have a gun.
After about an hour of verbal threats from the driver, deputies said they deployed K9 “Peewee” in an effort to remove the potential threat and end the standoff without having to escalate to an armed conflict.
K9 Peewee was able to help deputies take the 17-year-old suspect into custody. The suspect’s name is being withheld due to his age.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect is being charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said no firearm was found inside the SUV, which was taken by the suspect from his parents without permission.