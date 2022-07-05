Pyrotechnics gear up for 4th of July Expo performance

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —The Expo is gearing up for its firework show in Central Point Monday. But before that happens, there’s a lot of prep behind the scenes.

Weeks of planning and around 280 different fireworks are what’s needed for the Expo’s annual fireworks show.

Western Display Fireworks, is the company in charge of the event.

Before Monday’s big show, it’s loading motors with fireworks.

Graham Wilson has been part of the expo show for the last 30 years.

” It’ll be 22 minutes ballpark of just a lot of noise a lot of light and a lot of fun, there’s going to be more cakes, which are the multi-shot boxes so there is going to be every bit of ordinance going up in the air if not more,” said Graham.

Organizers say the show starts at 9:40 pm.