Radiothon raises big money for Children’s Hospital with help from local girls

Medford, Ore — Every year the St. Jude Children’s Hospital receives a boost from a local Radiothon and it’s volunteers.
Part of that boost comes from a pair of sisters who were inspired to donate their birthday money.
Every year the Q Crew – Ashley and Jason – of radio station Q100.3 run a Radiothon benefit for St Jude Children’s Hospital.
Last year the team raised a record $361,000.
“I think a lot of people whether they have kids or not know that they are the future and if we can motivate them and give them hope to keep going that’s the important part,” said volunteer Andy Farber.
This year they have a couple of secret weapons, two sisters named Lily and Brooke Akins.
“We came to give our money to the St. Jude Radiothon that we raised this year,” said Lily Akins.
It all started when Brooke donated her birthday money to the cause.
“We just wanted to do it because we’re so blessed and we have so much and the kids they have so little,” said Brooke.
It’s become a tradition, the girls making and selling fudge and pumpkin bread to help out.
Since then it’s turned into something beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.
This year the girls raised $2,070 dollars for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and inspired others to step up.
“It feels really good just knowing we’re inspiring other people to give a little more than they would’ve just a giving a little, but giving a lot,” said Lily.
Even better news, an anonymous donor is matching the $2,070 donation.
You can donate yourself by calling the Radiothon at 800-995-5257 or sending a text of “QCREW” to 626262.
Over the past 16 years Q100.3 has raised over $2 million for St. Jude.
