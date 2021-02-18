Railing built by Eagle Point HS students installed at Butte Creek Mill

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —Eagle Point High School students installed the railing they have been crafting for months at the Butte Creek Mill today.
The group of 6 students in the advanced welding class volunteered their time for the project.
The team has been working since November to replicate the exact mill railing.
“It’s super exciting and this is my senior year so it’s a great project to be a part of for my last year here, it gets me back in school and it’s been a really awesome project and I’m so happy to be part of something so historical,” says Isabella Camarena, Project Manager.
The mill railing is being broken into 4 sections, totaling around 30 feet.
