Medford elementary students go through orientation on Covid-19 protocols

MEDFORD, Ore. —This week the Medford School District starts rolling out orientation for elementary and middle school children.

Lone Pine Elementary welcomed its 3rd graders Wednesday.

The goal, to help get them used to the new safety protocols and classroom environment.

One thing is for sure, students and staff were thrilled to be back in the classroom.

“Everybody is excited, welcoming it so good to see actual kids on our campus it’s been almost a year so it’s been a long time,” says Lone Pine Principal, Gerry Flock.

Lone Pine will welcome first graders Thursday.

Grades 4 through 6 will start learning through a hybrid model on March 1st.

