Rallies against Roe vs Wade Decision in Medford and Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – People gathered in Ashland and Medford in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe versus Wade on June 24th.

Both Ashland and Vogel Plazas were packed this evening with people voicing their frustration with the Supreme Court’s decision and advocating for women’s right to choose. People at the protests tell us they were shocked and angry about the ruling.

“I’m afraid of what else is going to happen I feel like this is something that gets the ball rolling backward and I am afraid of what other laws are going to be turned over and what else is going to change now that this has happened,” said Ayala Stonewood.

A big fear among people at these events was the precedent this ruling may have on other individual rights without federal protection. “We really need to make sure that we don’t lose our rights in Oregon because it’s now up to the states and if we think that we can take Oregon for granted as a progressive state with reproductive rights we would be wrong. I don’t think this is the end I think we will be seeing rights ruling back for all kinds of folks,” said Mayor Julie Akins Akins says she was happy to be on the plaza with the people of Ashland showing their support for reproductive rights.