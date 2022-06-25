Grants Pass man shot and killed in apparent domestic dispute, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Grants Pass Police Department said a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, as a possible result of domestic violence.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a church on NE Savage Street around 6:00 a.m. Police say a female called dispatch, stating she had shot a man, later identified as 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say further investigation, revealed that the shooting may have been the result of domestic violence.

The involved female was questioned and released. The case has been turned over to the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about the case, is urged to contact the Grants Pass Police Department.

This remains a developing story. More details will be released, as it emerges.