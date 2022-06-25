Grants Pass man shot and killed in apparent domestic dispute, police say

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter June 25, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Grants Pass Police Department said a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, as a possible result of domestic violence.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a church on NE Savage Street around 6:00 a.m. Police say a female called dispatch, stating she had shot a man, later identified as 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say further investigation, revealed that the shooting may have been the result of domestic violence.

The involved female was questioned and released. The case has been turned over to the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about the case, is urged to contact the Grants Pass Police Department.

This remains a developing story. More details will be released, as it emerges.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content