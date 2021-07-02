Reckless use of fireworks could cost you, Klamath County sheriff says

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – While the use of fireworks is still permitted where legal Klamath County, the sheriff’s office is people to voluntarily avoid celebrating Independence Day with fireworks this year.
“Due to the extreme drought conditions Klamath County is facing we’re asking people to forgo individual fireworks this July 4th due to the extreme fire danger we face,” the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said. “We wanted to remind people that the consequences can be severe.”
Deputies said if you start a fire that damages property, a criminal citation for reckless burning could be issued. You could also face civil liability for damages and costs associated with fighting the fire. That cost could quickly reach $100,000 for small fires.
“As a reminder,” the sheriff’s office said, “in 2018 an Oregon judge ordered the person who started a 47,000 acre fire with fireworks to pay more than $36 million in damages.”
As a precaution, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has shifted more resources to Klamath County this holiday weekend.