Red Salmon Complex fires burn over 2,600 acres in CA

SIX RIVERS AND SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — The Red Salmon Complex fires have burned 2,643 acres and are zero percent contained.

The Red Salmon Complex is made up of the Red Fire, which is nearly 2,000 acres, and the Salmon Fire, which is nearly 700 acres. Aircraft is supporting ground crews to reinforce the fire lines.

Both fires are burning in a steep, rugged area, with limited access. Smoke is continuing to impact local air qualities to surrounding communities.

Big Rock River access is closed for public safety. Helicopters are using the area to fill up on water to battle the fire.

