Home
Emergency resource guide created for Jackson County

Emergency resource guide created for Jackson County

Local News Technology Top Stories , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— A new emergency resource guide has been created for people living in Jackson County.

Collaborative Publishing Solutions created the guide to connect people to the resources they need in case of a disaster.

CPS collaborated with local emergency managers and other organizations such as the Red Cross and Providence Medford Medical Center to create the guide.

In it, there are contacts to services for medical and survival needs as well as tips on how to prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

Char Hodel, the founder of CPS, says she wanted to create a guide where all the information people need would be in one place.

“I want to be able to go to one place and pull it up and say gosh, I know what we need to do now to get ready, I don’t want to be taken by surprise for the next pandemic that might hit us.”

The resource guide is available on http://emergguide.com/.

An online guide will also be created for Josephine, Klamath, Douglas, and Lake counties.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »