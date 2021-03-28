Refuge Fire in Siskiyou County is 30% contained

SISKIYOU CO., Cal. — It may not be fire season, but a new fire began near Tulelake in Siskiyou County around 11 pm Saturday night.
It’s currently 30% contained.
Cal Fire spokesperson, Suzi Brady, says the cause of the 600 acre fire, being called the ‘Refuge Fire’, is unknown and remains under investigation.
Brady says over 100 personnel are out fighting the fire.
“Some good news regarding that fire is that the fire around the ridge has stopped, and they’re making great progress on gaining containment. Hopefully by this evening we’ll have full containment,” Brady said.
Cal Fire wants to remind people to have evacuation kits packed and ready to go.
It says dry conditions are still an issue and people should be careful when doing outdoor work.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.