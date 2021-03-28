Home
Refuge Fire in Siskiyou County is 30% contained

Photo by CAL FIRE

SISKIYOU CO., Cal. — It may not be fire season, but a new fire began near Tulelake in Siskiyou County around 11 pm Saturday night.

It’s currently 30% contained.

Cal Fire spokesperson, Suzi Brady, says the cause of the 600 acre fire, being called the ‘Refuge Fire’, is unknown and remains under investigation.

Brady says over 100 personnel are out fighting the fire.

“Some good news regarding that fire is that the fire around the ridge has stopped, and they’re making great progress on gaining containment. Hopefully by this evening we’ll have full containment,” Brady said.

Cal Fire wants to remind people to have evacuation kits packed and ready to go.

It says dry conditions are still an issue and people should be careful when doing outdoor work.

