Drought conditions improving in Jackson Co.

Posted by Jenna King November 13, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —After four consecutive years of drought, things could be looking up for Jackson County as winter nears.

This summer was the 3rd hottest summer on record for Medford, according to the National Weather Service. But despite that, the fall has been average in terms of rainfall so far.

That’s a step up after it’s been drier than average for years. Jackson County is currently in moderate drought, which is the lowest level of drought.

“There is a chance, there would have to be a pretty wet second half to November to completely remove the drought from Jackson Count, I think it’s going to linger unless something changes drastically,” said Ryan Sandler, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Sandler says there is a warmer-than-normal forecast for the winter. He estimates we only need 2-3 inches of rain for the Rogue Valley to come out of the drought.

Jenna King
