Reservations at Oregon state parks filling up quickly ahead of holiday weekend

SALEM, Ore — With memorial day weekend approaching, campsite reservations are filling up quickly throughout the state.

“We’re virtually full [statewide] this weekend,” Chris Havel, Public Information Officer with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, told NBC5. “What I wouldn’t do is head out, just hoping to pick up a campsite due to luck. Make plans, check to see what’s available before you travel.”

Havel recommends people book trips weeks in advance. He also asks campers to be fire aware and understand that fires can start quickly.

To find available parks, visit: Oregon State Parks

 

