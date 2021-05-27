RVCOG planning to add new fire detection cameras for Rogue Valley residentsto view

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore — Local officials are looking to add about a dozen cameras in urban areas in time for potential fires this summer.
The cameras will be available on the Alert Wildfire website. About five Western states including Oregon have publicly viewable cameras throughout different areas to detect smoke and fires.
“It would prevent a lot of equipment being called out for fires, that don’t need four engines or may not even be a fire at all.” Michael Cavallaro, Executive Director with Rogue Valley County of Governments said.
Right now funding for the project is being considered in the Oregon Legislature under H.B. 3127. Cavallaro says each camera costs about $20,000.
If the bill passes, the cameras will be installed in just a few months.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]