Home
RVCOG planning to add new fire detection cameras for Rogue Valley residentsto view

RVCOG planning to add new fire detection cameras for Rogue Valley residentsto view

Local Top Stories ,

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore — Local officials are looking to add about a dozen cameras in urban areas in time for potential fires this summer.

The cameras will be available on the Alert Wildfire website. About five Western states including Oregon have publicly viewable cameras throughout different areas to detect smoke and fires.

“It would prevent a lot of equipment being called out for fires, that don’t need four engines or may not even be a fire at all.” Michael Cavallaro, Executive Director with Rogue Valley County of Governments said.

Right now funding for the project is being considered in the Oregon Legislature under H.B. 3127. Cavallaro says each camera costs about $20,000.

If the bill passes, the cameras will be installed in just a few months.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »