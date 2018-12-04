Restoring plant life along the Bear Creek

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Multiple agencies are working to clean up the nearly 123 acres destroyed in the Penninger Fire this summer.
Lomakatsi has been working with Jackson County Fire District 3, Jackson Soil & Water Conservation District, Rogue Valley Council of Governments and The Oregon Department of Transportation to develop a plan for the area.
Niki Del Pizzo, Lomakatsi’s Restoration Manager, said it requires a lot of work to restore the land.
“We have had several crews out here already, seeding the banks up to 30 feet from the stream bank and they have added native pollinator plants to encourage new plant growth to come back in place of invasive plants.” Del Pizzo said. “We have also done a lot of willow staking along the banks to stabilize the banks.”
The goal is to create a healthier stream-side forest.
“The restoration we are doing along our creeks is to reduce the temperatures for fish and improve water quality,” Del Pizzo said.
She added it will take about 10 years before the healthy habitats can fully form.
She said there are a variety of restoration projects happening along the Bear Creek between Ashland and Central Point, the goal is to combine them all under one unified project.
