Rising from the ashes mural will soon be displayed on Grange in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. — A mural meant to inspire hope after the Almeda Fire is in the process of being hung on the Grange in downtown Phoenix for the community to see for years to come.
The mural originally created in September of 2020 by artist Benjamin Swatez, is currently at the Grange awaiting a special steel casing to protect it from the outdoor elements.
The people behind Phoenix Rising Fire Relief are currently fundraising to create the special steel casing.
“We’re hoping [to put the mural on] the front of the building because it’s a one-way street, we want people to walk out on the street, we want people to recognize that Main Street in Phoenix is still open and it’s still alive,” said Grange leader and volunteer, Megan Murray-Jones.
Volunteers say fundraising efforts during the May Day Block Party raised $350.
If you’re interested in making a donation, visit phoenixrisingfirerelief.com.
