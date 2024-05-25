Somar Family Vineyards surprised by Britt Festival’s interest in U.S. Hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Final and best offers should be in now on the historic United States Hotel building in Jacksonville.

Last week, NBC5 News reported on Britt Music and Arts Festival’s potential plans to trade Jackson County it’s current downtown Medford office building for the U.S. Hotel building in Jacksonville.

The building would house Britt’s executive offices as well as classroom and performance space while keeping the organization centralized in Jacksonville.

On Tuesday Britt Festival and Somar Family Vineyards were given until 5 p.m. Friday to submit their final offers to Jackson County.

John Ramos, owner of Somar Family Vineyards says he was surprised to hear of Britt’s interest in the property after he had made an offer of $1.1 million earlier this month.

The property developer and retired farmer from Modesto, California told NBC5 News he’s done historical buildings like this in the past and thought it would be a good opportunity.

Ramos says his was the first offer on the property in more than 10 years.

He says the hope was to move out of the space the vineyard is currently renting and running it’s tasting room out of.

