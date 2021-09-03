Home
Rogue City Comics vandalized in downtown Medford

Rogue City Comics vandalized in downtown Medford

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Courtesy Rogue City Comics Facebook page

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — A popular comic store in downtown Medford was vandalized early Thursday morning.

Rogue City Comics owner, Steven Ronda, says a man threw a rock through the front window of the store around 6 a.m.

Ronda says the man took off with only a few items.

He says it’s the first time the store has been vandalized or burglarized.

“He took off quickly without hardly getting anything, the [alarm] system worked and the police responded unbelievably fast and we’re very thankful,” he said.

Ronda says he’s looking into getting the front window repaired at this time and is working with Medford Police.

The store is still open and operating for customers.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »