Rogue Credit Union issues fraud alert

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Credit Union is warning members about a possible scam.

The Medford-based credit union issued the following statement on Wednesday, October 12, 2022:

We’re currently seeing a spike in fraud attempts. Fraudsters are calling members using Rogue’s phone number or impersonating a Rogue employee. They’re asking for card and/or Online Banking login information, including the last 8 digits of card numbers.

If you receive a call like this, please hang up the phone and do not give out your personal information. Rogue will never call you to ask for your account information. Learn more about how to protect yourself from fraud here.

If you need to report a fraud attempt, we’re here to help. Give us a call at 800.856.7328, chat with us online or stop by your local branch.

Thank you,

Rogue Credit Union