Rogue Disposal educating public on curbside recycling changes

Jackson County, Ore. — Major changes in recycling are becoming official this Monday for Rogue Disposal’s curbside program.
Due to China’s ban on certain recyclable materials, Rogue Disposal and Recycling says its curbside program will only accept newspapers, corrugated cardboard, tin and aluminum cans, and milk jugs.
Glass materials and paper will have to be brought directly to recycle depots.
Of course, since there are so many changes, Rogue Disposal is working on ways to educate the public.
“Our goal in designing the program the way we did, is to identify materials that we know have domestic markets, and they will be recycled,” Community and Governmental Affairs Manager Laura Leebrick said.
Informational post cards have already been sent out through the mail.
Rogue Disposal will also be placing stickers directly on your recycle bin that show what you can and can’t recycle.
Recycle pick-up drivers will even start communicating to customers if your bin is found to have contaminants.
Any information on the changes can also be found online at https://roguedisposal.com/