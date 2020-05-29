Rogue Food Alliance organizes garden project raffle

Home
ASHLAND, Ore. — A local group is raffling off hundreds of dollars to see your home garden projects.

Rogue Food Alliance is a new social network, focused on encouraging people to get outside and garden. The group is teaming up with the Ashland Co-op to raffle off $350 worth of gift cards for people who share their garden projects and stories.

“One of our objectives is to get kids more involved with hands on experiences with food growing,” Jack Stull, organzier, said.

To join the Rogue Food Alliance, visit their website: roguefoodalliance.com

