Local music legend, retired teacher passes away at 95

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley has lost a legend in local music and teaching, Lynn Sjolund has passed away at the age of 95.

Sjolund led the Rogue Valley Chorale as its Artistic Director for decades, from 1973 to 2013. According to the chorale’s website, he also toured Europe seven times and performed at Carnegie Hall.

A 1951 graduate of the University of Oregon, Sjolund’s alma mater awarded him its 2014 Distinguished Alumnus, the highest honor the university bestows upon alumni.

Sjolund’s impact may have been felt most by his many students. He taught in the Medford School District and after his retirement he continued teaching at Lewis and Clark College, the University of Oregon, and Southern Oregon University.

Lynn's family, friends, and his many students.

