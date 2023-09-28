Rogue Retreat’s Redwood Inn facility to include a medical respite program

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Retreat’s ‘Redwood Inn’ is getting closer to completion.

We’re hearing from Rogue Retreat about what we can expect to see at the facility soon.

The Redwood Inn has a total of 48 units.

The downstairs has 23 units, with 21 of those will be used for what Rogue Retreat calls a ‘discharge medical respite program’.

It will be dedicated for those who don’t have a safe place to recover when they leave a hospital.

Engle: “Kelly Shelter may not be appropriate or the crossing is not a good place to recover for some folks,” Rogue Retreat executive director Sam Engel said. “This will be a place where people can spend a doctor proscribed amount of time in a safe recovering space with case management while we’re planning for their successful exist into another form of stable housing after their medical recovery.”

Rogue Retreat said there is nothing else like it in the Rogue Valley.

It will also help the non-profit generate revenue to pay the costs of running the facility.

The remaining 25 units on the second floor will be for longer stay residents and guests who are looking to move out of areas like the Kelly Shelter.

Rogue Retreat is using funding from both the city of Medford and Oregon Department of Human Services to run and re-construct the building.

Construction is on pace to finish in February 2024.

