Rogue River resident claims shortage of orthopedics at Asante Three Rivers

GRANTS PASS, Ore — A Rogue River woman is expression her frustration, claiming that a shortage in workers delayed critical help for a family member.

Last weekend, Nina Rose shared that she took her brother-in-law to the emergency room at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center after he broke his hip. After 24 hours, she claims the hospital informed them that there were no on-call orthopedic surgeons in an emergency like this, and the next one available wouldn’t have been until October 12th.

Additionally, Rose alleged that there is a disagreement between the administration and surgeons. As a result, she says they are only taking minimal calls.

Rose later took her brother-in-law to Providence Medford Medical Center for treatment.

“We really didn’t have any other options, we couldn’t call an ambulance to transport him,” Rose told NBC5. “It was pretty bad.

“Basically the people of Grants Pass need to know what’s going on right now.”

We reached out to Asante for further comment on the situation but have yet to hear back.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.