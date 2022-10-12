La Pine cider company expands to the Rogue Valley

TALENT, Ore. —An Oregon cider company is expanding to the Rogue Valley. It’s taken over a previous building that was lost in the Almeda Fire.

Another sign of rebuilding in Talent, 2 years after the destructive Almeda Fire. It’s called Legend Cider Company. Co-owner Adrianne Baumann and her husband are from southern Oregon. The La Pine-based business chose to expand to the Rogue Valley because it enjoys the small community feel.

“A lot of people that have been walking by have just seen the rebuild little by little over the years so they were really excited for us to open up,” said Baumann.

It also wants to be part of rebuilding the community, after the Almeda Fire.

“Rebuilding in a building that was burnt by the Almeda Fire is just such a great opportunity not only for us to open a new business but have it be literally out of the ashes of what was here before and make it even better so we’re excited to have the opportunity,” said Baumann.

It aims to duplicate what the La Pine business accomplished now here in the Rogue Valley. The Talent tap house offers 30 taps of local beer, wine, cider, and Kombucha.

“We love being one of the stars of the community as far as a people that people are proud of to bring their friends and family from out of town so we were really excited at the opportunity,” said Baumann.

While the company has only been around for a short time, it’s already making a big impact.

It hopes the new business can be a sign of new growth, in the community. You can find Legend Cider Company, at 245 West Valley View Road, in Talent.