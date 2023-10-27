Rogue River’s term limit measures for the November 7th special election

Posted by Lauren Pretto October 26, 2023

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.- Rogue River has a couple measures on the ballot in the November 7th special election. Both measures propose a change in term limits for the city’s councilors and mayor.

In 1996, the city charter was amended that city council members and mayors could not serve more than two terms in each position. They also couldn’t serve more than twelve years as a city elective.

Measure 15-218 proposes to change the Mayor’s term from two years to four. Measure 15-219 proposes that term limits for the mayor and council members be revoked entirely.

For more information on the measures and voting in Jackson County, go to jacksoncountyor.gov

Lauren Pretto
