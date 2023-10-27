‘I want to know where my sister is:’ Bailey Blunt’s family still searching

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – It’s been over a month since Humboldt County residents Bailey Blunt and Tyler Burrow were first reported missing.

“She was getting some work done on her truck earlier that morning,” said Bailey’s sister Steffany Baroni. “She had texted a few people that she was going up to Tyler’s to go get her belongings from the property.”

Baroni says it’s not like bailey to go this long without reaching out. She said in the past, Bailey had always stayed in contact with their mom at least to let her know she was okay.

But since September 22, no one has heard from or seen Bailey. She was officially reported missing on September 25.

“Me and my mom were on the ground for the first ten days talking to everybody,” Baroni said. “Every single person they knew, we were driving to houses, knocking on doors. We searched that mountain from the top to the bottom.”

Tyler Burrow was reported missing by his mother on September 26. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The reason Baroni’s so concerned is she says Bailey and Tyler’s relationship has been a tumultuous one.

“They had a very volatile relationship,” she told NBC5. “Bailey wasn’t innocent in it at all you know. They both were nasty to each other.”

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler is not currently suspected of a crime related to Bailey’s disappearance. While there is an active warrant out for his arrest in Trinity County, they say it is not related to the missing person investigation.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says Bailey’s green truck was spotted by a camera in Central Point on September 24th, though it was unclear who was driving it at the time.

The sheriff’s office says there have been reported sightings of the truck, however; none of those tips were able to be confirmed.

Baroni just wants to know where her sister is so the family can be at peace.

“At this point, our family just wants closure,” she said. “I just want to know where my sister is.”

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says it is working closely with law enforcement in Oregon and California to find Bailey and Tyler.

If you see either of them or the missing truck, contact your local law enforcement agency.

