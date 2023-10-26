Photo: OSF

Oregon Shakespeare Festival receives up to $6 million in funding

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 26, 2023
ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced it has received a commitment of up to $6 million in secure funding.

OSF says it has received a commitment to secure $5 million from the collective efforts of four philanthropists, including Louise Gund, Bertie Bialek Elliott, and Sid and Karen Deboer.

Another $1 million could come from a “challenge match” to the board and public at large. That match will be in place until the end of the year.

In the wake of financial challenges coming out of the pandemic nd a change in leadership, OSF just wrapped its 2023 season last week.

Taylar Ansures
