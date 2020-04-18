Rogue Valley companies team up for belated Easter surprise

MEDFORD, Ore. — Easter was this past Sunday and a few organizations teamed up to make sure people in need got a belated visit from the Easter Bunny.
The Chamber of Medford & Jackson County, Pacific Power and Dutch Bros Coffee partnered with See’s Candies to make it all happen. They gave 1,000 pounds of candy to medical professionals at Asante and Providence hospitals and local youth & family non-profits.
Along with the treats, the chamber’s Rogue Valley Foundation donated $1,000 to Hearts With A Mission, Casa of Jackson County, Maslow Project, Kid’s Unlimited and the Children’s Advocacy Center.
