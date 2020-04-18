New OSU project will test community members for Covid-19

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University is launching a new project to understand how widespread Covid-19 is in the community.
Because only people with symptoms have been tested, project leaders say the idea is to get an accurate picture of how many people are carrying the virus and potentially infecting others.
Researchers from the university will be going door to door, giving willing participants a test kit to use inside their home.
“It will indicate, community-wide, the prevalence of the disease and whether it’s increasing, decreasing or staying the same,” said Steve Clark, vice president of university relations at Oregon State University. “We know of no other community nationally that is doing that kind of community-wide evaluation.”
Participants will get results back in 7 to 10 days.
A total of 4,000 samples will be collected in the Corvallis area.
