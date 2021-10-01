Home
Rogue Valley man honors ancestor 110 years after his death

ASHLAND, Ore. —A Medford man is learning more about his family roots and honoring a member who passed away over 100 years ago. Last year Medford resident Will Brake discovered his great great great grandfather Moses Quesenberry was buried at the mountain view cemetery in Ashland.

Brake, who grew up in California, says it came as a surprise, as he had no idea he had any family roots in Oregon. He also learned that his distant relative did not have a grave marker to honor his memory, and wanted to change that.

“May this stone honor his family legacy and the long life he lived,” said Brake.

Thursday, a small group of friends and family gathered to hear brake share Quesenberry’s story, on the the 110th anniversary of his death.

Brake also unveiled a new gravestone for his relative.

“It was very important to me to make sure that this was corrected and that a headstone is put to honor his life,” said Brake.

Brake says his great great great grandfather was one of the oldest living people in Ashland, 93 years old when he died in 1911.

