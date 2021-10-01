JoCo. commissioners trying to crack down on illegal cannabis grows

GRANTS PASS, Ore. Josephine County commissioners are taking a step, to crack down on illegal marijuana grows. In its meeting Wednesday, the board discussed an ordinance that would allow county code enforcement authority to write citations, and impose fines at illegal grow sites.
Those violations could be for building permit violations, hoop houses, or other outbuilding conducting operations. Sheriff Dave Daniel says Josephine County is playing catch up, Jackson county already has the program in place.
“It’s another piece to the puzzle, another slice to the pie law enforcement goes in, we can conduct our operations, serve our search warrants, now code enforcement will be able to go in,” said Sheriff Daniel.
The board hasn’t made anything official, I’ll hold another hearing on the matter on October 13th.
