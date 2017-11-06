Rogue Valley manufacturing company planning to expand

Medford, Ore. — Rogue Valley Microdevices is a Medford manufacturing company working on emerging technologies.
It’s been in Medford since 2004.
Now the company has become more important than ever as it works on new and innovative technology to better our lives.
The company creates Micro Electro Mechanical Systems… or MEMS.
Most know them as sensors.
The sensors can be found anywhere from the doctors office to your car to even your cell phone.
If you take a closer look at a smart phone screen, you might notice the screen moving simultaneously with your hand.
Jessica Gomez is the CEO and founder of the company.
She says the sensors can do things to help us lead healthier lives like glucose monitoring, early-stage cancer diagnostics and drug discoveries.
She says the technologies are in such high demand, the company’s current facility is bursting at the seams.
“We’re gonna be hopefully doubling in size,” CEO Jessica Gomez said.
Gomez says Rogue Valley Microdevices has bought a property in Central Point and is hoping to bring more jobs to the area.
She says since the community has relied so heavily on agriculture and forestry in the past, manufacturing companies are now strongly needed to keep the Rogue Valley thriving.
“Now we need to really work on diversifying. In all areas of manufacturing, it’s really important to provide jobs and build a sustainable economy so that people who live and grow up here and go to school can actually stay here with their families,”
All that’s left is inspiring the younger generations to get educated and trained to join the manufacturing workforce.
Gomez says the community is working really hard to build awareness of these emerging technologies.
“Manufacturing has changed. It’s not the sort of – ya know, you’re gonna sit in one spot and do the same motion over and over again – it’s really dynamic. There’s a lot of robotics involved there’s a lot of technology involved there’s huge opportunity,” Gomez said.
CEO Jessica Gomez hopes to break ground on the Central Point building in 2018.
She says it’ll be located next to the Super 8.