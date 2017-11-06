Home
SOU Raiders undefeated this season, one more game to go

SOU Raiders undefeated this season, one more game to go

Local Top Stories , , , , , ,

Ashland, Ore. — Southern Oregon University’s football team is undefeated this year. While that’s a big deal any season, this year it means even more, as players honor legendary coach Craig Howard, who passed away this year, and the man who took over.

“When I came here, it was certainly under some real difficult situations, with the passing of Coach Howard who was just loved by the program and the community, and the things he did with the program here,” Head Coach Charlie Hall said. “And got them to a National Championship and second year as a runner up was incredible, and his loss was shocking.”

That’s why when Hall left Ashland High School and took the reins at SOU, he started with a relaxed approach.

“It just was a very natural fit for me, to come in, and to keep a lot of things in tact, kept a lot of the assistant coaches, I wanted to make sure that those relationships between our players and our coaches were consistent with what had been going on,” Hall said.

Hall says the consistency, and the team’s natural strength carried them through the season.

“The strong play at the quarterback position, other positions coming together, and then the strong defense week in and week out has really been, has put us into this position right now,” Hall said.

But the team has one more regular season game to officially claim an undefeated season, and start their run at another national championship.

“The Montana Tech rivalry has been one, a little bit more of a darker side, it’s been a very bitter rivalry,” Hall said. “Both teams, historically, don’t like each other.”

The last regular season game of the year is in Mutte, Montana on Saturday. Coach Hall and the team are expecting one thing from Montana Tech, but they’re ready for anything.

“They’re just going to play the role of just, trying to upset our undefeated season right now, and it’s going to be a tough battle,” Hall said.

The Raiders are ranked number 5 in the NAIA. Round one of the national playoffs begin on November 18.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics