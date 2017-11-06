Talent City Manager placed on indefinite leave

Talent, Ore. — Talent City Manager Tom Corrigan has been placed on indefinite, non-disciplinary leave.
According to Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood, Corrigan was hired back in 2012.
The city is conducting an investigation into his performance, but Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood says the city is choosing not to disclose details to respect his career and privacy.
The city will appoint an Interim City Manager at the next city council meeting on November 15th.
In the meantime, she’s confident city leaders will be able to handle the work load.
“We have an incredible staff her at city hall and we believe that we won’t miss a beat on any of the business that we currently have in the pipeline,” Mayor Ayers-Flood said.
An Interim Executive Director for the Talent Urban Renewal Agency will be appointed as well.