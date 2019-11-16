Rogue Valley non-profit organizing event for people who have lost someone to suicide

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Rogue Valley non-profit is organizing an event next weekend for people who have lost someone to suicide.
Next Saturday, November 23rd, is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
WinterSpring is hosting an event for survivors of suicide at the Smullin Health Education Center in Medford.
The event which begins at 10 a.m. features a film about hope and a panel of speakers who will share their stories of loss.
The idea is to provoke discussion and give hope to those who feel lost.
“People are coming together to honor their loved ones and to try and inform us because it’s a culture that really has this disenfranchised grief,” said community educator at WinterSpring, Christine Hunter-Robertson.
“And don’t be afraid to say the word ‘suicide’, we instead of saying ‘commit suicide’ talk about people dying by suicide,” added counselor at WinterSpring, Kim Oveson.
The event is free.
If you have lost someone close to you and would like to reach out to the organization, call 541-552-0620.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there is help available.
You can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-talk (8255).
You can also text 741-741 any time to be connected to a crisis counselor.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.