Local principal makes her desk portable

“You know what I need? I need a desk that I can take with me,” Principal Erika Bare, Griffin Creek, said.
Bare said she kept forgetting her things going from classroom to classroom. Now, that problem has been solved. Bare spends as little time as possible in the confines of her office.
“I really want to be where the teaching and learning is happening out in the classrooms or even at recess with the kids and in the cafeteria,” Bare said.
With some tinkering, Bare was able to turn an old A.V. cart she found in a storage closet into a portable office. It comes complete with all the necessities, including her coffee and laptop.
“I attached my schedules here so I could always figure out, what kids were doing. What and where and what time recesses are,” Bare said.
When the move-able desk isn’t parked in her actual office, there’s no telling where principal bare is in the school.
“I’ll walk into a classroom. I’ll sometimes hangout in the library or even in the hallway is a great space to spend some time and get some work done and you can chat with the kids and the teachers as they go by,” Bare said.
Principal Bare says her portable desk has allowed her to get work done, while still getting to know everyone at the school.
