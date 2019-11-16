Medford Police provide safety tips around holiday shopping

MEDFORD, Ore. — As holiday shopping begins and daylight becomes more scarce, Medford Police Department is providing some safety tips.
Police say thieves will look for easy targets, such as people who shop alone.
Make sure to be aware of your surroundings.
Park as close to the building as possible and make sure not to fumble around once you’re at your vehicle.
Police say it’s better to keep items in your trunk where they can’t be seen, then in the back seat where they could be a target.
