Rogue Valley Symphony Orchestra celebrates 50th season

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Symphony Orchestra celebrated it’s 50th season Friday at the Ashland Hills Hotel.
The gala honored several community members: Mike Knox, Judy Bjorlie, Phebe Kimball, and Art Shaw for their outstanding service to the symphony.
Medford born and raised John Frohnmayer was recognized for his years of dedication to the arts with a lifetime achievement award.
Frohnmayer says the symphony is important for our area because the music brings people together.
“When we are sort of at each other’s throats as a society is to have a unifying factor, and a symphony doesn’t say any mean words to anybody. A symphony is something that’s about nothing but beautiful music,” described Frohnmayer.
“Truly touches the deepest layers of our souls and that’s why it’s so meaningful to everyone regardless of where they come from,” explained Orchestra Music Director and Conductor, Martin Majkut.
The symphony holds concerts at 7:30 pm on Fridays in Ashland and Saturdays in Medford. In Grants Pass, concerts are on Sundays at 3 pm.