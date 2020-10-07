Rogue Valley wineries raise money for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – Dozens of Rogue Valley wineries are coming together supporting families affected by the Almeda Fire.
The program is called Rogue Valley Wine Country Cares, participating wineries are donating at least ten dollars for every bottle of select wines sold. In the first few days, the fundraiser has raised over $10,000. The Oregon Wine Experience has also said it’ll match up to $5,000 in proceeds donated.
Participating wineries are:
- Anchor Valley Wine
- Apricity Vineyard
- Belle Fiore Winery
- Cliff Creek Cellars
- Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden
- DANCIN Vineyards
- Del Rio Vineyards
- Edenvale Winery
- Eliana Wines
- Goldback Wines
- Grizzly Peak Winery
- Hummingbird Estate
- Irvine & Roberts Vineyards
- Naumes Suncrest Winery
- Plaisance Ranch
- Quady North Winery
- Red Hill Cellars
- Red Lily Vineyards
- Rellik Winery
- RoxyAnn Winery
- Schultz Glory Oaks
- Troon Vineyard
- Valley View Winery
- Weisinger Family Winery
Rogue Valley Wine Country Cares is raising money until October 26th.
