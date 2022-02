MEDFORD, Ore. — Heartbreak this Valentines day, if you were looking for a unique gift from the Rogue Voices in Medford. Due to COVID-19 the singing group will not be offering singing valentines this year.

Mark Larsen with the Rogue Voices said they don’t believe they’d be invited to many homes to deliver the singing Valentines. He says they’ve been invited to perform at several assisted living facilities, but each time the invite was canceled because of COVID concerns.