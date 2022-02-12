GP student hit by car during walk home from school

Posted by Jenna King February 11, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —There was a frightening moment near a Grants Pass middle school Thursday after a student was hit by a car near campus. The 6th grader was hit just short of the intersection of Williams Highway and Harbeck Rd.

It all happened just down the street from South Middle School, after school. We spoke to the 11-year-old Friday, he says he’s okay. He told us he darted in front of the cars, instead of using the crosswalk.

But according to parents and guardians, it can be a dangerous area for pedestrians.

“At the end of school when there are 20, 40, 50 kids walking down this sidewalk you have to go slow you have to watch out and you can’t even guess what a child is going to do,” said the child’s grandfather.

Even though the accident occurred on busy Williams Highway, firefighters tell us the area doesn’t have a history of pedestrian accidents.

